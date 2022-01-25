Kanye West has voiced his displeasure at estranged wife Kim Kardashian allowing their eldest child to use social media, especially posts showing the eight-year-old wearing makeup.

In addition to North, West, 44, and Kardashian, 41, share children Saint, five, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two.

Communication between the former couple appears to be at an all-time low with West – who recently legally changed his name to “Ye” – revealing that he has had to call in other family members to mediate.

Speaking to Jason Lee on Hollywood Unlocked, the unimpressed star explained: “My cousins had two directives – I said ‘I want you to go and talk to Kim’ because I don’t want to talk to her and get into an argument.

“There’s two things I said, tell her — security not gonna be in between me and my kids, and also tell her, don’t have my daughter wearing lipstick on TikTok.

“And don’t have her TikTok at all if I don’t approve that. And I said it after it was done without me knowing. And then it happened again. So I feel like it’s poking the bear or trying to antagonise me or create this crazy narrative.”

The video that the Stronger hit-maker is referring to is one in which North is wearing pink eye shadow and has a red nose with brown lipstick in order to emulate the Grinch’s dog Max.

She can be seen lip-syncing one of the Grinch’s monologues in the clip and later went on to upload a make-up tutorial of how to create the look.

North’s TikTok account is intended to be a joint one with her SKIMS mogul mother which was first set up last November.

In addition to using the platform to show off her braces and dance skills, the youngster recently landed herself in hot water after giving fans a live tour of the family home without permission.