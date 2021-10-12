error code: 1003
12 October 2021

Timothée Chalamet teases first-look of him as Willy Wonka in new Roald Dahl prequel

By Tina Campbell
12 October 2021

Timothée Chalamet has given fans a first glimpse of him as Willy Wonka in upcoming movie Wonka.

The actor, 25, has been cast as Roald Dahl’s eccentric chocolatier in a musical prequel due for release in 2023.

Taking to Instagram, he shared an image showing him sporting Wonka’s trademark brown top hat and a red crushed velvet topcoat.

Quoting Gene Wilder, who played Wonka on screen in 1971’s Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, he wrote alongside the photo: “The Suspense is terrible, I hope it will last... WONKA.”

Directed by Paul King, the movie will follow an origin story focusing “on a young Willy Wonka and his adventures prior to opening the world’s most famous chocolate factory,” reports Deadline.

Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson, Olivia Colman and Jim Carter have recently been confirmed to also star.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

At least two dead as plane comes down in densely-populated California suburb close to High School

world news

Naval engineer accused of trying to sell US nuclear submarine secrets hidden in peanut butter sandwich

world news

Adele claims she lives in LA because she can’t ‘afford’ London house prices

celebrity