Tom Cruise sets record straight about that Covid rant on set of Mission Impossible
Tom Cruise has spoken for the first time about his rant at ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ crew members while on set in the UK.
In the leaked clip Cruise was allegedly giving out to crew members for breaking COVID-19 safety protocols, saying ‘If I see you do it again, you’re f*****g gone. And if anyone in this crew does it, that’s it – and you too’.
Now, in an interview with Empire Magazine, the actor has defended his actions, saying ‘there was a lot at stake at that point’.
Cruise said that he did not yell at the entire crew, but asked most of them to leave the set while he gave out to ‘select people’.
And it clearly worked as he pointed out that filming was ‘never shut down again’.
‘Mission: Impossible 7’, which is being directed by Christopher McQuarrie, is due for release in May 2022.