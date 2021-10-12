Tom Cruise looks unrecognisable in shocking new photos as he attends baseball game
Tom Cruise looked unrecognisable as he attended a baseball game in San Francisco at the weekend.
The 59-year-old Hollywood actor was caught on film smiling and waving to fans as he took in Game 2 of the National League Division Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants on Saturday.
The images soon hit social media with many online users commenting on how the Top Gun star looked noticably puffier in the face, sparking speculation that he had undergone cosmetic surgery.
Taking to Twitter, one remarked: “What’s up with the bloated chipmunk cheeks?”
“Tom has done something to his face or he has gained some weight. But that is our Tom!” Wrote another.
“Is he having an allergic reaction?” Asked a third.
Coming to his defense, a fourth countered: “He still looks great for his age. He’s almost 60 for Pete’s sake.”
