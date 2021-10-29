Tom Hanks crashed a couple’s beach wedding and it was epic
Tom Hanks crashed a couple’s wedding making their big day even more memorable.
The Oscar-winning star, 65, had been watching the California beach nuptials of brides Diciembre and Tashia Farries from afar and was apparently so moved that he had to come over.
In a clip that has since gone viral, wedding guests can be heard exclaiming, “That’s Woody!” referring to the character Hanks voices in the Disney Pixar Toy Story movies.
He initially put his foot in it by asking: “Where’s the groom?”
Soon realising his mistake, he declared: “Oh get out, my stock just exploded.”
The Saving Private Ryan favourite then put his arm around the brides and their one-year-old son, August, to pose for photos.
Speaking to the Today Show, Tashia explained: He said ‘I saw the ceremony from back there and it had to be one of the most beautiful ceremonies that I’ve ever seen.’”
She continued: “We were so in our own moment so for him to walk up, it was shocking and took a second for us to realise. It was the cherry on top for our big day.
“He gave us many compliments and just said we looked beautiful. He gave us love advice and was just so positive and humble.”
It’s not the first time that he has been an unexpected guest at a wedding.
In 2016 he surprised a newlywed couple taking photos in New York’s Central Park.
