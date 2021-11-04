Tom Hanks reveals he turned down offer to go into space from Jeff Bezos as ‘I ain’t paying $28m’
Tom Hanks has confirmed reports that he was offered William Shatner’s flight into space first, but was unwilling to pay $28m for the pleasure.
Last month Star Trek actor Shatner, 90, became the oldest person to travel into space after taking part in Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin scheme. He reportedly got to go for free.
Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! the host asked Toy Story favourite Hanks, 65, if there was any truth to claims that it could have been him who ventured into space.
“Well, yeah, provided I pay,” replied Hanks. “And, you know, it cost 28 million bucks, or something like that.
“I’m doing good, Jimmy, I’m doing good. But I ain’t paying 28 [million] bucks.”
He then went on to joke that they could “simulate” their own space flight in the studio.
“It’s about a 12 minutes flight? Is that it?... Okay, we could all do it in our seats right here.”
He then pretended to bounce around in his seat as if in a spacecraft, concluding: “I don’t need to spend 28 million bucks to do that.”
If the fee were waived, he might consider it however “just in order to experience the joy of pretending I’m a billionaire”.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox