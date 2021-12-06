Tom Holland confirms role as Fred Astaire in new biopic about Hollywood icon
Tom Holland has confirmed that he is set to play Fred Astaire in an upcoming biopic.
He was first linked to the currently untitled project after Sony producer Amy Pascal said that she wanted the Brit actor, 25, for the role.
Speaking at an event in London to promote latest film Spider-Man: No Way Home, the star confirmed his casting, but admitted he has yet to read the script.
Speaking to AP, he said: “The script came in a week ago. I haven’t read it yet; they haven’t given it to me.
“She [Amy Pascal] FaceTimed me earlier. I was in the bath,” he said with a laugh.
“And we had a lovely FaceTime, but I will be playing Fred Astaire.”
Revered actor and dancer Astaire starred in more than 30 movie musicals, as well as appearing on stage on Broadway and the West End during a career spanning seven decades.
He teamed up on a number of occasions with dance partner Ginger Rogers, who starred alongside him in classics such as Swing Time, The Gay Divorcee and Top Hat.
While fans are more accustomed to seeing Holland fly through the air with the help of CGI webs, he does have a dance background having played the title role in Billy Elliott: The Musical from 2008 until 2010.
He also went viral more recently in 2017 for a Gene Kelly-inspired dance routine as he performed Rihanna’s Umbrella while competing on TV show Lip Sync Battle.
