Travis Barker played a ‘big part’ in designing Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement ring
Travis Barker wanted everything about his proposal to Kourtney Kardashian to be perfect and even helped to design the ring.
Celebrity jeweller Lorraine Schwartz worked with the 45-year-old Blink-182 drummer on the one-of-a-kind sparkler for the reality TV star, 42.
Some of the most recognised stars on the planet have dazzled in her pieces including Beyoncé, Blake Lively, Angelina Jolie and Priyanka Chopra-Jonas.
Opening up about Kourtney’s new bling, she told People: “It’s a flawless, beautifully cut diamond stone. I worked on it with Travis and he was a really big part of it.
“He was really hands on in the whole making of it. It’s gorgeous and they’re happy. “
Commenting on the ring, Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro told Page Six it “looks to be larger than 15 carats in a pavé or hidden halo setting.”
He valued the rock at $1million.
