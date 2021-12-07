07 December 2021

Travis Scott files to dismiss multiple lawsuits saying he is ‘not legally liable’ for Astroworld tragedy

By Tina Campbell
07 December 2021

Travis Scott has filed requests to be dismissed from multiple lawsuits resulting from the Astroworld festival crowd crush tragedy.

The event on November 5 in Texas saw 10 people killed and hundreds injured during the 30-year-old Sicko Mode rapper’s headline set.

The youngest victim, Ezra Blunt, was just nine years old.

Around 300 lawsuits have since been filed in Harris County with the majority levelled at Scott - real name Jacques Bermon Webster II.

Now, Rolling Stone reports that a representative for Scott has said that he “is not legally liable” for the tragedy and has denied all of the allegations set against him.

Live Nation and its subsidiary ScoreMore, Astroworld’s promoters, deny all of the allegations against them in documents filed on December 6.

The Harris County Sports and Convention Corporation, which owns venue NRG Park where the event was held, have not yet filed for dismissal.

