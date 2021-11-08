Travis Scott facing lawsuits after Astroworld Festival crowd surge sees eight killed and hundreds injured
Two lawsuits have so far been filed against Travis Scott over the fatal crowd surge at his Astroworld Festival, with more expected to follow.
Manuel Souza claims he suffered “serious bodily injuries” at the concert at NRG Park in Houston, Texas, where eight people died and hundreds out of a crowd of 50,000 were injured.
Mr Souza is seeking at least $1m (£741,000) in damages from defendants including festival founder and performer Scott, as well as show organisers Live Nation, according to a lawsuit filed in Harris County District Court, Reuters reports.
A second festival goer called Kristian Paredes says he was “severely injured” after the stampede and has filed a petition against Scott, Live Nation and Canadian rapper Drake, who made a guest appearance at the concert, according to US media.
Mr Paredes says he “felt an immediate push” at the front of the general admission section as Scott got on stage.
“The crowd became chaotic and a stampede began. Many begged security guards hired by Live Nation Entertainment for help, but were ignored.”
He further pointed the finger at Scott, alleging he “had incited mayhem and chaos at prior events” and “defendants knew or should have known of [Scott’s] prior conduct”.
He added that Scott continued to perform even as the “crowd became out of control” and the “crowd mayhem continued”.
Taking to social media after the incident, Houston-born rapper Scott - real name Jacques Bermon Webster - said he was “devastated” and vowed to help the families of those who had lost their lives.
