Comedian Trevor Noah sues New York hospital and orthopaedic surgeon for leaving him ‘disabled’ after treatment
Comedian Trevor Noah is suing a New York hospital and orthopaedic surgeon after they allegedly left him ‘sick, sore, lame and disabled’ following treatment in 2020.
A lawyer for The Daily Show host, 37, filed the suit last month against the Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan and Dr Riley J Williams III in the Supreme Court of the State of New York, according to legal documents obtained by Page Six.
The filing states that the TV personality received treatment for an undisclosed affliction between August 25 and December 17, 2020, with surgery performed on November 23 of the same year.
The South African native accuses his former care givers of being ‘careless in failing to treat and care for him in a careful and skilful manner’, failing to ‘prescribe proper medications’, and failing to ‘discontinue certain prescription medications’.
It further claims that the medical facility failed to do proper testing in order to ‘diagnose the conditions’ and that he has suffered ‘serious personal injury’ which he calls ‘permanent, severe and grievous’.
Dr Williams’ website describes him as ‘an orthopaedic shoulder, elbow and knee specialist and an expert in the field of sports medicine’.
“He is a nationally recognised leader in the sub-specialty field of cartilage repair and restoration,” it continues.
