Maralee Nichols breaks silence after paternity test confirms Khloe Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson is the father of her baby
Maralee Nichols has broken her silence after a paternity test confirmed her claims that NBA star Tristan Thompson, is the father of her son.
“There was never any doubt that Tristan Thompson was the father of Maralee Nichols’ baby,’ the personal trainer’s lawyer, Harvey Englander, said in a statement.
Sacramento Kings player, Thompson, 30, publicly acknowledged the test results in a post on social media, after previously denying that he had fathered 31-year-old Nichols’ child, who was born on December 1.
“Today paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions,” he wrote on Instagram Stories.
Adding: “Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”
Addressing ex Khloe Kardashian, 37, whom he cheated on with Nichols, he apologised, saying: “Khloe, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years.
“My actions have certainly not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”
In addition to his newborn son and three-year-old daughter True with Kardashian, he also shares a five-year-old son called Prince with ex Jordan Craig.
