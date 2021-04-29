US news anchor speaks out about being found by police passed out and naked in car
A Las Vegas news anchor has spoken about her arrest after being found passed out and naked in her car.
Fox 5 Las Vegas morning weekday anchor and reporter Feven Kiflegiorgis, known as Feven Kay, told police she didn’t know how she had got to the location at the wheel of her Audi at 7.30am on March 20.
Officers said they smelt alcohol on the reporter, but she declined to submit to blood testing, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal report.
Kiflegiorgis was later charged with reckless driving with a disregard for the safety of a person or property in the incident. She was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and to attend driving school.
The East Africa native, who grew up in California, and has been off-air for several weeks, has now appeared on TV to explain her absence.
“Many of you noticed I’ve been off air for a few weeks,” she told viewers. “To all of you who have reached out, a sincere thank you for your concern.”
Kiflegiorgis said the incident was a ‘private matter’, but she wanted to provide some ‘transparency’.
“Last month, I was arrested by Metro for driving under the influence,” she said. “At the time of the arrest, I was inside of a parked vehicle in a Las Vegas neighbourhood alone.”
The charge was later reduced to misdemeanour reckless driving, Kiflegiorgis said.
“As I move forward, I want you to know I have learned from this and I will continue learning and I truly thank you for your support.”