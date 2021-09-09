Victoria Beckham shares insight into David and Harper’s close relationship in cute new clip
Victoria Beckham has shared an adorable new clip of husband David and daughter Harper proving just how strong their bond.
In the video which the fashion designer, 47, uploaded to Instagram, Harper, 10, can be seen cutting up a pear while wearing her school uniform.
Quizzing the youngester about returning to school following the end of the school holidays, Victoria asks: “Harper how are you feeling about the first day of school?”
“Nervous but very excited,” as her former England football captain dad, 46, wraps his arms around her and jokingly begs: “Please don’t go”.
Planting a kiss on her cheek, he continues: “Stay with daddy, stay with me.”
Undeterred, Victoria continued: “How’s it feel putting on your school uniform after having over a month in shorts and T-shirts?”
“Not the best,” Harper admits.
David and Victoria also share sons Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 16.