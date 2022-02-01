The Walking Dead actor Moses J Moseley has been found dead in Georgia at the age of 31.

According to TMZ, the actor died from a gunshot wound after his family reported him missing earlier this week.

The US news outlet reports that an investigation into his death is ongoing, with authorities looking at possible suicide.

Moseley, known for playing a pet zombie on the hit US show, was described as a “phenomenal actor” and the “kindest, sweetest, most generous person you would ever meet”.

Tributes were paid to Moseley online by fans and the Official Walking Dead account.

“With a heavy heart, we at Avery Sisters Entertainment offer our sincerest and deepest condolences to the family and friends of our actor, Moses J. Moseley,” Avery Sisters Entertainment said in a statement on Facebook.

“We are truly saddened.

“Moses was a phenomenal actor… but MUCH more than that, he was an AMAZING person!

“For those who knew him, he was the kindest, sweetest, most generous person you would ever meet. We will miss you dearly! Rest in Heaven!”

The official Walking Dead account tweeted: “Our thoughts and prayers are with our #TWDFamily member Moses J. Moseley.”

Moseley played the armless and jawless Mike, a pet zombie on the hit post-apocalyptic TV horror show.

Jeremy Palko, who appeared alongside him in the show as Andy, said he was “heartbroken” by the news.

“Just an absolute kind and wonderful human being. You will be missed my friend,” he wrote.

Fellow The Walking Dead star Addy Miller, who played Summer in season one, said she was “so heartbroken to hear about the passing of this bright, kind soul”.

While another of the show’s stars, Melissa Cowan, who portrayed a zombified Hannah in the first series, wrote on Facebook that Moseley was “truly one of a kind and a class act”, and was “always nice, funny and [had] a smile to light any room”.

Moseley, who was born in Aiken, South Carolina, also appeared in series including Queen of the South and American Soul.

He also made appearances on HBO’s Watchmen and the 2013 film The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.