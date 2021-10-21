Beyoncé and Jay-Z upstaged by daughter Blue Ivy Carter in new Tiffany & Co ad
Not a lot of people could upstage Beyoncé and Jay-Z, but their daughter has in a glitzy new high end ad.
Blue Ivy Carter, nine, makes a scene-stealing appearance in the promo entitled Date Night which is part of Tiffany & Co’s About Love campaign.
Inspired by the classic film Breakfast At Tiffany’s, the power couple are seen sitting in the back of a Rolls Royce as it drives through New York’s Manhattan.
Sporting designer shades and eye-catching bling, Beyoncé and Jay-Z enjoy a slice of pizza as they quaff champagne.
That is until Blue Ivy and the family dog crash their date night by hopping in the car.
Blue Ivy’s star is definitely on the rise with the youngster already winning a Grammy Award earlier this year for her work on her mother’s Brown Skin Girl music video.
