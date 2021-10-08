Jesy Nelson drops video to debut solo song Boyz featuring Nicki Minaj to mixed reviews
Jesy Nelson has dropped the music video to debut solo single Boyz and just as the singer predicted, it has divided fans.
The promo features Nicki Minaj as well as a surprise cameo from Diddy, whose track Bad Boys For Life is sampled in the song.
The former Little Mix star is clearly enjoying her new-found freedom after quitting the chart-topping girl group last December.
In the video she can be seen rocking up in a bus with her entourage as she moves into a new neighbourhood and causing mayhem.
Describing the track as “in your face,” Jesy, 30, told Noctis magazine, adding: “You’re either going to love it or you’re going to hate it and I would rather that than people be like, ‘meh’.”
It would appear she was right with comments on her new released mixed.
“This feels as generic as the stuff she was doing with LM but with a trap beat? I was expecting and hoping for so much more,” remarked one.
While a second hissed: “I give her 2 years tops. The end. But the “’hat’s the 411’ Mary J Blige dance routines and freaking Nicki Minaj was theeeee freaking highlight.”
“She was not kidding when she said she wanted to do something different. It’s different and it’s great,” added a third.
With a fourth declaring “I’m loving this, especially the sample in the backgroubd. Old skool and new skool together loving it.”