Nicki Minaj’s impression of Adele has to be seen to be believed.

The Starships hit-maker, 39, was asked to mimic Adele, 32, who hales from North London, during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden and didn’t disappoint.

She began, “In order to channel Adele, I sort of have to think like a Black lady in London, right?”

Minaj went on explain how her usual British accent would be that of a “posh white lady,” but in order to nail the Easy on Me songstress, she had to do something different.

Elaborating further, all while doing the accent, Minaj said she had to act like she used to “sell crack” and had been “hustling” in the hood before getting her big break.

The impression absolutely cracked up host Corden, who complemented Minaj for also getting in Adele’s hand gestures.

Corden’s request for Minaj didn’t come out of the blue.

Six years ago Adele appeared on his popular Carpool Karaoke segment where she gave an epic rendition of Minaj’s hit Monster.

Recalling the moment she saw the clip, Minaj said: “First of all, it’s Adele, second of all, it’s Monster. You guys made such an amazing tag team by the way, I never got to tell you that.

“That made my day, my year,” she added. “I probably got a thousand phone calls about that one thing.”

Minaj has yet to star in a Carpool Karaoke segment herself, but Corden teased that they have now spoken about it.