What to expect from Oprah’s TV ‘tell-all’ interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

So what will Meghan and Harry tell Oprah? The world awaits following the announcement that chat show queen Winfrey has landed the first sit-down primetime interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Oprah With Meghan And Harry: A CBS Primetime Special is described by the US television network as an ‘intimate conversation’, but ‘wide-ranging’ interview that will be broadcast on March 7.

Meghan will be interviewed about ‘stepping into life as a royal, marriage, motherhood’ and ‘how she is handling life under intense public pressure’.

She will then be joined by Prince Harry, and the couple will speak about their move to the United States last year and their future plans with the TV host who was a guest at the couple’s wedding.

Buckingham Palace is said to have tried to put some distance between the Royal Family and this latest move by Harry and Meghan.

The Daily Mail’s Royal Editor, Rebecca English, Tweeted: ‘Re Oprah interview, BP say: “The Duke and Duchess are no longer working members of the Royal Family and therefore any decisions they take with regard to media commitments are matters for them. As non working MRF they are under no obligation to inform the Royal Household of such plans.’

English suggests that Harry and Meghan are set to lose all their remaining royal patronages, as it’s thought the Queen will ask them to give up their links to any organisations passed to them through the Royal Family.

For the Duke, this could mean losing his three remaining honorary military titles and perhaps his patronages with the Rugby Football Union, Rugby Football League and the London Marathon. The Duchess, meanwhile, could have to relinquish her role as patron of the National Theatre.