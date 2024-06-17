Who are the Euros 2024 wives and girlfriends to know and follow?

While England fans are recovering from a heavy night of celebrating after the weekend’s thrilling Euros game, we’ve been stalking the social media accounts of some the glamorous women who were cheering from the stands.

Victoria Beckham and Coleen Rooney set the precedent for high-flying football wives and girlfriends (WAGS) back in the Noughties, and as we enter another exciting season of football, some new and more established faces have emerged on the scene.

WAGS may no longer be sporting denim hot pants and the iconic “England Rocks” tees, but they do continue to stun football fans with their lavish styles.

Here are seven of the most influential WAGS to keep an eye out for over the next few weeks, who have all created a name for themselves in both the fashion and business worlds…

1. Georgina Rodríguez – Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner

Georgina Rodríguez, 30, is an Argentine-born Spanish social media influencer and model, who turns heads on every red carpet she walks on. Her and Ronaldo’s fairy-tale love story began in 2016, when the football superstar walked into the Gucci store in Madrid, where Rodriguez was working at the time.

Over the last six years, the dynamic duo have built a family together, whilst also jet-setting across the world attending countess red carpets side by side. Rodríguez’s life with the infamous Portuguese player is also chronicled in 2022 Netflix series, I Am Georgina.

The dark-haired beauty has nearly 60 million followers on Instagram and has appeared in numerous campaigns for an array of high-fashion brands, such as Gucci, Prada, Guess and Chanel.

2. Laura Celia Valk – rumoured girlfriend of England’s Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham is the England player on everybody’s lips today, after his remarkable goal against Serbia. And according to certain reports, Bellingham – often referred to as one of England’s most eligible bachelors – is romancing model Laura Celia Valk.

The Dutch model, 25, is known for her bouncy blow-outs and effortless chic looks. She is represented by The Four Models and we would love to see what sophisticated outfit she’d put together if England gets through to the Euros final.

3. Dani Dyer – England’s Jarrod Bowen’s partner

We may also be able to spot Dani Dyer, daughter of EastEnders actor Danny Dyer, cheering on partner and England forward Jarrod Bowen over the next few weeks.

Dyer shares baby twins Summer and Star with the West Ham player, and also has a three-year-old son, Santiago, from a previous relationship.

The influencer and TV personality is best known for winning the fourth series of Love Island alongside Jack Fincham in 2018.

She and Bowen currently live in an Essex mansion and her Instagram is filled with adorable family pics.

The 27-year-old also stars on Channel 4 reality show Absolutely Dyer: Danny And Dani Do Italy with her hilarious dad.

4. Anouska Santos – England’s Luke Shaw’s partner

Business woman Anouska Santos, 32, is the long-term partner of one of England’s most talented defenders, Luke Shaw. The beautiful couple share three adorable children: four-year-old son Reign, two-year-old daughter Storie, and baby daughter Lumie, who was born in March.

Santos is the owner of the accessories brand Treats Studios, which specialises in personalised jewellery, phone cases and pyjamas.

In February, she had an elaborate baby shower for her third child, with showbiz pal Molly-Mae Hague among the guests. The family live in a large mansion in Cheshire, which Santos often posts about on her Instagram.

5. Ana Pinho – Portugal’s Bruno Fernandes’ wife

Behind the ascendance of one of Portugal’s most prolific midfielders Bruno Fernandes, is Ana Pinho – his loyal wife, who has supported him through every step of the journey.

The pair both grew up in the small industrial town of Maia near Porto in north-western Portugal and met as teenagers.

In his column for The Players Tribune in May, Fernades recalled how when they first got together, Pinho, who worked as a futsal referee at the time, would pay for most of their dates.

The childhood sweethearts married in 2015 and have two children, seven-year-old Matilde and four-year-old Goncalo.

6. Megan Davison – England’s Jordan Pickford’s wife

Everyone’s favourite England redhead Jordan Pickford is married to blonde beauty Megan Davison. The goalkeeper first met his soulmate at secondary school, and they celebrated their union with a picture-perfect beach ceremony in the Maldives in June 2022, after legally tying the knot during the pandemic.

Davison, 28, gave birth to their daughter Ostara last year, and they also have a five-year-old son, Arlo.

7. Annie Kilner – England’s Kyle Walker’s wife

Kyle Walker’s previously estranged wife Annie Kilner flew out to Gelsenkirchen over the weekend to watch the Three Lions take on Serbia, despite announcing their split in January. The pair met as teenagers and have endured a tumultuous relationship over the last few years, including reports of cheating allegations.

Model Kilner gave birth to the pair’s fourth son, Rezon, earlier this year, but Walker and Kilner’s current relationship status is unclear. They also share sons sons Roman, 11, Riaan, seven, and Reign, five.