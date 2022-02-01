Whoopi Goldberg has apologised after claiming that the Holocaust was “not about race”.

The Sister Act star, 66, had been taking part in a discussion on ABC’s The View about a US school board’s decision to ban Maus, a Pulitzer prize-winning graphic novel about the experiences of a Holocaust survivor.

“Let’s be truthful – the Holocaust isn’t about race. It’s about man’s inhumanity to man – that’s what it’s about,” Goldberg put forward.

When one of her co-hosts said the Holocaust was “about white supremacy”, Goldberg replied: “But these are two white groups of people.

“You’re missing the point. The minute you turn it into race, it goes down this alley. Let’s talk about it for what it is – it’s how people treat each other. It’s a problem.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re black or white, because black, white, Jews... everybody eats each other.”

Her words prompted an outcry, with criticism from Jewish individuals and organisations, including Jonathan Greenblatt, chief executive of the Anti-Defamation League.

Taking to social media, he said: “The Holocaust was about the Nazis’ systemic annihilation of the Jewish people – who they deemed to be an inferior race.

“They dehumanised them and used their racist propaganda to justify slaughtering six million Jews. Holocaust distortion is dangerous.”

Issuing an apology on Twitter, Goldberg said: “On today’s show I said the Holocaust ‘is not about race but about man’s inhumanity to man’.

“I should have said it is about both.”

Referencing Mr Greenblatt’s comments, she continued: “As Jonathan Greenblatt from the Anti-Defamation League shared: ‘The Holocaust was about the Nazis’ systematic annihilation of the Jewish people, who they deemed to be an inferior race’. I stand corrected.

“The Jewish people around the world have always had my support and that will never (waver). I am sorry for the hurt I have caused.

“Written with my sincerest apologies. Whoopi Goldberg.”

Mr Greenblatt later thanked Goldberg for her apology, adding: “As antisemitism surges to historic levels, I hope we can work together to combat ignorance of that horrific crime and the hate that threatens all.”