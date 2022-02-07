Crazy Rich Asians star Awkwafina has quit Twitter after addressing long-standing criticism of cultural appropriation.

The Asian-American actress, rapper and comedienne, 33, has been called out several times in recent years over her use of African-American Vernacular English (AAVE), and culturally appropriating her voice, especially in her early online rap career, with many accusing her of using a ‘blaccent’, a term used when a non-Black person imitates Black English.

Sharing a statement before deleting her Twitter account. She wrote: “As a non-Black POC, I stand by the fact that I will always listen and work tirelessly to understand the history and context of AAVE, what is deemed appropriate or backwards toward the progress of ANY and EVERY marginalised group.

“But I must emphasise: To mock, belittle, or to be unkind in any way possible at the expense of others is: Simply. Not. My Nature. it never has, and it never was.”

Attempting to explain her actions, in what many have called a “non-apology,” she continued: “My immigrant background allowed me to carve an American identity off the movies and TV shows I watched, the children I went to public school with, and my undying love and respect for hip hop,” she said.

“I think, as a group, Asian Americans are still trying to figure out what that journey means for them.”

After sharing the statement, she told her followers: ‘Well, I’ll see you in a few years, Twitter – per my therapist. To my fans, thank you for continuing to love and support someone who wishes they could be a better person for you. I apologise if I ever fell short, in anything I did. You’re in my heart always.’‘

Later adding: “I am retiring from the ingrown toenail that is Twitter. Not retiring from anything else, even if I wanted to, and I didn’t drunkenly hit someone with a shoehorn and now escaping as a fugitive. Also am avail on all other socials that don’t tell you to kill yourself!”