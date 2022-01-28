Woman injured in Arnold Schwarzenegger car crash breaks her silence saying she thought she was ‘hallucinating’
A woman who was injured in a car crash with Arnold Schwarzenegger said she thought she was “hallucinating” when she saw it was the actor behind the wheel.
Habiba Muminova suffered injuries when the former Governor of California’s SUV collided with a Prius and then hit her car while she was waiting at a red light to turn right.
A fourth car was also involved in the Los Angeles pile-up.
Ms Muminova – who works in patient transport and was accompanying someone to hospital at the time – told TMZ she ‘felt like she was hallucinating’ when she saw the Hollywood star emerge from his damaged vehicle because he is ‘one of her favourite actors’.
She initially feared that she had broken her back due to the force of the impact and said she is still experiencing pain.
She has also sought legal advice since her car was left ‘badly damaged’, meaning it could become impossible for her to transport patients around town.
The Los Angeles Police Department is currently investigating the cause of the crash, but said in a previous statement that neither alcohol or drugs are suspected as a factor.
