Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are said to have called time on their relationships following reports that he “struck” her mother.

The former One Direction singer, 28, and model, 26, were living together on her family’s Pennsylvania farmhouse with their 13-month-old-daughter Khai.

TMZ first reported the altercation between Zayn and Yolanda Hadid, 57, with Yolanda said to be considering filing a police report.

Zayn denied hitting Yolanda, telling the publication: “I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private.”

He also addressed the situation on his own social media, writing: “As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private place for my daughter to grow up in. A place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart.

“In an effort to protect that space for her, I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago.”

He added: “This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press.

“I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly, I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves.”

Whatever the ins and outs, the couple are said to be taking some time apart, with a source telling People: "They are not together right now. They are both good parents though. They co-parent. Yolanda is of course very protective of Gigi. She wants the best for her daughter and grandchild.”