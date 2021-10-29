Zayn Malik pleads no contest to charges of harassing Gigi Hadid and her mother after ‘nuclear argument’ became ‘physical’
Zayn Malik has pleaded no contest to harassing Gigi Hadid and her mother Yolanda after a “nuclear argument” turned “physical” at their Pennsylvania home.
The former One Direction singer, 28, was previously accused of “striking” Yolanda Hadid, the mother of his fiancée Gigi, which he denied, insisting the matter was “private”.
Now, according to US site TMZ, he has been “charged with four criminal offences of harassment”, and has pleaded no contest.
In documents obtained by the outlet, Zayn - who shares 13-month-old daughter Khai with model Gigi - is said to have "showed up at Gigi and Zayn's Pennsylvania home on September 29 and got into a nuclear argument" with Gigi and Yolanda.
Zayn allegedly "called Yolanda a f***ing Dutch s**t," and commanded her to "stay away from [my] f***ing daughter."
The Brit star is also said to have referred to his child as "the f***ing sperm that came out of [my] f***ing c***."
