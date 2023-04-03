Hollywood and Bollywood stars descended on Mumbai for a weekend of activities to mark the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC).

The NMACC is a multidisciplinary cultural space showcasing music, theatre, fine arts and crafts. Philanthropist Nita M Ambani founded the centre, and said it is a “commitment to preserve and promote Indian arts”.

Zendaya attended Saturday’s gala evening alongside rumoured boyfriend Tom Holland and former stylist Law Roach, who was responsible for the creative direction of her midnight blue and gold custom Rahul Mishra ensemble.

The event was to mark the opening of the exhibition India In Fashion, which the centre says puts the spotlight on “both India-inspired works of international designers as well as specially-commissioned garments made by some of the finest names in the Indian fashion industry”.

“Truly a surreal evening!” Indian designer Mishra wrote on Instagram.

“Zendaya is wearing the hand embroidered ‘Verdure’ saree gown with the ‘Flying Cranes’ bralette.”

Gigi Hadid donned a bespoke sari by Indian designer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, the heavily beaded cream skirt teamed with a gold crop top and stacks of gold bangles.

“This Chikankari sari was made in the Lucknow region of India, and took a year to make,” the model and host of Netflix competition Next In Fashion explained on Instagram.

“Each woman who crafted it specializes in a different stitch. Truly remarkable workmanship. I’ll never forget it.”

Indian-born actor Priyanka Chopra, who posed on the red carpet with popstar husband Nick Jonas, showed her support for sustainable fashion in a dress by Mumbai-based designer Amit Aggarwal.

Her colourful look was created by combining a 60-year-old brocade sari and a metallic bandeau bustier.

“I knew I wanted to wear an upcycled vintage look with a modern twist! So my outfit was an amalgamation of the east and the west! Like me!” said Chopra of her outfit on Instagram.

Penelope Cruz brought old Hollywood glamour to the event in a pastel pink, feather-trimmed gown.

The one-shoulder Tamara Ralph couture dress was topped with a flowing cape. The Spanish actor accessorised her look with strappy gold heels and intricate drop earrings.

At Friday’s grand opening, Indian megastar Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posed with 11-year-old daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

The actor and former Miss World chose a long-sleeved black and silver embellished sari with a statement silver necklace.

The evening saw the debut of The Great Indian Musical: Civilization To Nation, and Priyanka Chopra said on Instagram she “may have shed a few tears of pride” while watching the performance.

The 40-year-old donned a spectacular blush pink gown which featured a bejewelled bodysuit, diaphanous tulle skirt and ruffled cape.