Zoe Kravitz has clarified her comments that she was turned down for a role in The Dark Knight Rises because she was “too urban”.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the actress, 33, who is currently starring as Catwoman in The Batman opposite Robert Pattinson, 35, told her 7.5m: “I was NOT told I was too urban to play Catwoman in The Dark Knight Rises.

“I wanted to AUDITION for a small part in the film and was told (I do not know who said this but this is how it was worded to me ) that they were not going ‘urban’ on the part. This is something I heard a lot 10 years ago – it was a very different time.”

She added: “Although I’m very glad that we are attempting to evolve – let’s all calm down – as well as fact check before we write things that are untrue.”

Zoe Kravitz addressed controversy on Instagram Stories (Zoe Kravitz/Instagram)

Kravitz – who is of Dominican and Jewish-American ethnicity – accused The Observer of turning her original comments into “click bait” after she addressed the rejection with them, saying that she doesn’t know “if it came directly from [the film’s director] Chris Nolan”.

“I think it was probably a casting director of some kind, or a casting director’s assistant,” the daughter of music icon Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet said.

“Being a woman of colour and being an actor and being told at that time that I wasn’t able to read because of the colour of my skin, and the word ‘urban’ being thrown around like that, that was what was really hard about that moment.”