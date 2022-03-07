07 March 2022

Zoe Kravitz ‘drank milk from a bowl’ to prepare for Catwoman role in The Batman

By Tina Campbell
07 March 2022

Zoe Kravitz has revealed just how far she went in order to get into character when playing Catwoman in The Batman.

The actress, 33, stars alongside Robert Pattinson, 35, as the Caped Crusader in the latest big screen adaptation about the DC comic book hero.

Appearing as a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, she discussed with the host how she prepared for the role.

Fallon said if it was him, he would “study cats” and “drink milk out of a bowl,” to which Kravitz confessed “I did that”.

“You did not,” he shot back, but she insisted, “I did.”

“You drank milk out of a bowl?” he reiterated.

“Maybe,” she replied, before adding, “I’m method, dude!”

The daughter of musican Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet, went on to talk about studying cats, includng their movements, tendencies, and overall personalities.

“I watched a bunch of cat videos, feline videos, watching them fight. And what I was so interested by was the fact that you can’t read their face at all, which is why I think people are kind of creeped out by them,” she reflected.

“You can’t tell what they’re going to do,” the actress concluded.

The Batman is out in cinemas in the US and UK now.

