Can you believe it is only 100 days until Christmas 2021?

The chocolate tins are already on sale in supermarkets along with other festive fare set to go out of date long before Michael Bublé has even had a chance to defrost.

While we all have our fingers and toes crossed that Boris Johnson won’t announce another lockdown Christmas, thanks to the success of the vaccination roll out, it’s looking good.

100 days might seem like a lot, but there’s still so much to think about like booking to see Father Christmas - trust me, you don’t want to leave that to the last minute. Or organising who will be hosting - will there be restrictions on numbers?

What about shopping? 100 days until Christmas equals as many to find the perfect gift.

Here are a few important need-to-knows as we get closer.

When is Black Friday 2021?

Black Friday will fall on Friday, November 26. Black Friday discounts traditionally end at 11:59pm on the day, but many retailers now opt to extend deals.

When is Cyber Monday 2021?

Originally introduced as an online alternative although most Black Friday offerings are now also available online, what’s not to like about an extra day of bargains.

Cyber Monday will take place on Monday, November 29.

When can you start listening to Christmas songs?

You can listen all-year-round if you wish, but if you want to avoid evil looks from friends and family then perhaps take your lead from Queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey.

Her track All I Want For Christmas is the ultimate festive tune, however even La Carey has her limits. In interviews she has said that she refuses to perform the track until after Thanksgiving so this year’s you’re looking at November 25.

Whacking on Last Christmas or Step Into Christmas too early has also been clincially proven to be bad for your mental state.

Mariah Carey refuses to perform All I Want For Christmas before Thanksgiving (Video Elephant)

Accorsding to Clinical Psychologist Linda Blair, too much exposure to Christmas music can affect productivity and the ability to concentrate.

Speaking to Sky News, she explained: “People working in the shops at Christmas have to [tune out] Christmas music, because if they don’t, it really does stop you from being able to focus on anything else.

“You’re simply spending all of your energy trying not to hear what you’re hearing.”

Hmm, wonder if that applies to people working from home?

Can you own too many Christmas jumpers?

Never! However like 2020, it seems it’s all about the matching family Christma PJs. You’ve got 100 days at least to find the perfect set.