13 (lucky for some!) reasons Kate Moss is still our ultimate style icon

At the age of 47 and after more than three decades in the spotlight, Kate Moss is still going strong, having just been unveiled in the latest shoot from London-based fashion brand Self-Portrait.

The supermodel stars in the autumn/winter 2021 pre collection campaign, in a series of images captured by famous British photographer Nigel Shafran.

Kate Moss for Self-Portrait AW21 Pre-Collection Campaign

Looking chic in a black blazer dress as well as two of the label’s signature lace dresses, the shoot is a reminder that when it comes to fashion, Moss can do no wrong.

Whether she’s posing in front of the camera or rocking the off-duty look, the model and mum of one (daughter Lila, aged 18) is the definition of effortless cool…

1. She’s a catwalk chameleon

Kate Moss on the Julien McDonald catwalk in 1999 (PA Archive)

Since she started her catwalk career as a teenager in the mid-Nineties, Moss has been the perfect clothes horse for designers, able to shimmy in a sparkly frock or strut in sportswear.

2. … and a front row style star

Kate Moss arriving for the Burberry Prorsum womenswear catwalk show at Kensington Gardens, as part of London Fashion Week (PA Archive)

As a catwalk regular she knows the importance of dressing to impress on the front row, too, and always sends the paparazzi into a frenzy when she appears at London Fashion Week.

3. She can rock a red carpet

Kate Moss attending the Fashion Awards in association with Swarovski held at the Royal Albert Hall, Kensington Gore, London. (PA Archive)

Moss pulls out all the stops when attending a high profile event, often choosing block colour gowns accessorised with bling-tastic jewellery.

4. Her legendary festival fashion

Glastonbury Festival 2005 – Worthy Farm (PA Archive)

The undisputed queen of festival fashion, Moss has sparked countless copycat looks with her rock chick Glastonbury outfits over the years.

5. Her off-duty outfits

Kate Moss after leaving a vintage clothes shop in Victoria, central London. (PA Archive)

Even when she’s just going about her daily business the supermodel still impresses with her casual looks, often mixing edgy vintage pieces with classic white tees and jeans.

6. Her famous couple style moments

Johnny Depp and Kate Moss arrive for the premiere of “Fear And Loathing In Las Vegas” at the Palais Des Festivals in Cannes, France, during the 51st Cannes Film Festival. (PA Archive)

Moss’ favourite fashion accessory? Her famous boyfriends. From Johnny Depp in the Nineties to Pete Doherty in the Noughties, she’s been giving us #couplegoals since before the hashtag was even invented.

Babyshambles lead singer Pete Doherty and model Kate Moss arrive at Dublin Airport for a Babyshambles gig in Carlow (PA Archive)

7. She loves a LBD

Kate Moss at The MET Gala 2018 – New York (PA Archive)

Most of the time, Moss likes to keep it classic with her style choices and she’s been seen in countless little black dresses over the years. There’s nothing boring about these LBDs, however – they often come with a sparkly overlay or feather detailing.

8. Her hair evolution

Testino Book Launch Moss (PA Archive)

While Moss is known for her signature shaggy straw blonde hairdo, she’s had some incredible hair cuts over the years, including the fabulous pixie cut she rocked in the early Noughties.

9. Her vintage wardrobe

Mario Testino and Kate Moss arrive for the Golden Age of Couture Gala (PA Archive)

No one does vintage fashion better than Kate Moss, whether it’s glamorous 1940s gowns or sassy 1980s party dresses.

10. She embraces androgyny

Kate Moss leaves Claridge’s (PA Archive)

As well as pouring herself into glitzy gowns, Moss loves to play with tomboy style and the ‘borrowed from your boyfriend’ aesthetic.

11. She does denim so well

Kate Moss arrives at the Holland Park Theatre in west London for the Top Shop Unique Spring/Summer show as part of London Fashion Week (PA Archive)

One of the original pioneers of the skinny jean, Moss looks just as good in wide leg and Seventies style flared denim.

12. Her incredible wedding dress

Kate Moss and Jamie Hince Wedding – Oxfordshire (PA Archive)

One of her most iconic outfits has to be Moss’ bridal gown from her wedding to musician Jamie Hince in 2011, a Thirties style dress designed by John Galliano. Sadly, the couple divorced in 2016.

13. Her cool coats

Model Kate Moss, arrives at reception held at Buckingham Palace (PA Archive)

The supermodel seems to have an endless array of outerwear, much of it fluffy or furry. Whether worn over her signature skinny jeans and boots or a red carpet gown, these cool coats are the perfect finishing touch.