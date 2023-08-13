18 striking photos celebrate Glasgow in the fabulous fifties

The 1950s in Glasgow were primarily dedicated to recovery from World War Two, amid poor health and slum housing. Despite these struggling conditions, the city successfully launched a mass X-ray campaign, eradicating tuberculosis with over 700,000 people x-rayed within five weeks. The decade also witnessed the emergence of rock and roll, with artists like Elvis Presley leading the way. This era also witnessed the Cold War and Queen Elizabeth II's coronation. This photo series captures Glasgow's changing landscape, with many buildings still identifiable today. Despite hardships, those who grew up during this time retain a sense of nostalgia.

South Londoners have criticised Mayor Sadiq Khan's Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) vehicle scrappage plan, citing insufficient payments for those trading in older vehicles. The scheme offers grant payments to those scrapping non-compliant vehicles, but residents contend the £2000 payment does not go far enough. Khan responded that the scheme is highly targeted, and most vehicles in London already meet compliance standards. The plan is set to expand on 29 August, despite recent legal challenges by five Conservative councils.

The Blackwall Tunnel, a significant part of East London's road network, will likely introduce a toll in the coming years due to the Silvertown Tunnel project. This new infrastructure is projected to alleviate congestion in the Blackwall Tunnel and enhance transport efficiency, despite opposition concerning potential air pollution. Transport for London (TfL) plans to implement the toll upon the Silvertown Tunnel's expected opening in 2025, using it for construction and maintenance costs as well as managing traffic. However, the exact fee is yet to be determined.

Thousands of Brummies utilise buses daily in Birmingham, the city's most utilised public transport. As Birmingham City Council pushes for a car-free city centre, buses' importance is set to increase. National Express West Midlands operates 93% of these buses, with the remainder run by Arriva, Diamond Buses and Kevs Coaches. The city offers double and single decker buses, as well as electric and hydrogen options. Although many praise the city's bus services, some concerns have also been raised.

Billy Connolly, renowned Scott and Glasgow's beloved son, continues to hold tight to his Glasgow roots despite residing in Florida since 2016. He was last seen in Glasgow at the end of 2022. In a BBC documentary, Connolly expressed his enduring love for his city of conflict, Glasgow, and Scotland - a place that shaped him. According to Connolly, his desire to explore beyond the horizon has made him a proud global citizen, however, his bond with his homeland always draws him back.

Situated in Sneyd Park, near Stoke Bishop in north west Bristol, the 16-acre Old Sneed Park Nature Reserve was once a deer park dated back to 1274. Initially bestowed upon the Bishops of Worcester by William the Conqueror, it was given by Henry VIII to landowner Ralph Sadlier during the dissolution of monasteries. Since 1995, The Friends of Old Sneed Park Nature Reserve have maintained this public oasis, filled with meadows, woodland and a duck lake. Noteworthy features include wicker whale sculptures and an art wall dedicated to the character Bumpsy. Accessible gravel paths weave through the landscape.

Terry Christian, famous Mancunian and former presenter of The Word, has been accused by Celebrity Masterchef viewers of cheating by using ready-made ice cream in his dessert. Critics voiced their displeasure on social media following the episode. Despite this, judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace praised Christian's cooking, with Torode expressing admiration for his ambitious mango and passion fruit ice cream, and a well-received chicken curry. Despite the controversy, Christian secured a place in the next round.

The sixties, one of the most tumultuous decades globally, were transformative for Glasgow, amidst worldwide fame of The Beatles, moon landing, and Martin Luther King Jr's historic speech. However, the period was also marked by US-Vietnam war, JFK's assassination, and potential US-Soviet nuclear warfare. Glasgow underwent significant changes with the decline of tenement living and the end of tram travel in September 1962. This piece provides 24 images showcasing this critical period in Glasgow, capturing changes in public transport, architecture, and street scenes.

The top performing state high schools in South Lanarkshire have been determined based on the latest data. Schools were measured on the percentage of students achieving the Scottish Government's educational 'gold standard' of five Highers in 2022. Four schools in South Lanarkshire are among the 100 top-performing secondary schools in Scotland, including Strathaven Academy, which ranked 21st nationwide. The full list of Glasgow secondary school rankings is available.

The latest data reveals the top-performing state high schools in Glasgow based on the percentage of pupils achieving the Scottish Government's "gold standard" of five Highers in 2022. The data, published by the government, features 11 high schools from Glasgow and neighbouring authorities among Scotland's top secondary schools. The full list of rankings is available online.