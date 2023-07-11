From spectacular to bargains, top trending property news from across UK

A desirable Glasgow property is available for auction, accepting offers above £95,000. This stylish dwelling, listed by Auction House Scotland, features a unique outdoor decking area, spacious lounge, modern kitchen, and three bedrooms spread over two floors. Its location on Craigton Road and suitability for short-term rentals make it an excellent investment. An enquiry can be made at 01413 761282 or via Zoopla.

This three-bedroom house in a desirable location in Prestwick, Manchester is up for sale for £380,000. Listed by HomeDaze Estate Agents on Zoopla since 16 June, it’s conveniently situated near Heaton Park and Bowker Vale metro link. Although in need of modernisation, the house holds potential as a lovely family home with three substantial bedrooms, two reception rooms and a large back garden. Property located at Windsor Road, Prestwich, Manchester M25. Contact HomeDaze Estate Agents at 01619 374935 for more details.

A three-bedroom house is for sale in Handsworth, Birmingham, listed at £199,950 by Hunters estate agents on Zoopla. The property, initially listed on 20 June, offers an intriguing loft conversion space, suitable for a home office or gym, illuminated by a large window. Although the property could benefit from modernisation, it has the potential to be a fantastic family home. The house features sizeable bedrooms and an open-plan living and dining area. Contact number is 01216 593615.

A three-bedroom bungalow in Garrett's Green, priced at £29,000, has been listed on Zoopla by Bond Wolfe Auctions, with the auction scheduled for 13 July. The semi-detached property requires extensive renovation to become habitable but holds much potential. It boasts a small conservatory at the rear overlooking a garden. The property is located at 125 Elmay Road, Birmingham B26. For queries, contact 01216 595740.

This sizeable Bothwell home is on the market for over £1,150,000. With six bedrooms, a spacious indoor swimming pool, sauna, and large gardens, this house boasts considerable amenities. Additionally, it offers a modern fitted dining kitchen, two en-suites, a detached garage, and multiple living areas. The property retains its original character while having been successfully extended and modernised. The home is situated on a private plot close to Bothwell's main street, providing excellent access to facilities and transport links. Residence Estate Agents are handling the sale.

This one-bedroom flat in Swinton, listed by Ascend estate agents, is on the market for £60,000. The property, situated on the top floor, features an open-plan kitchen, lounge area, a spacious bedroom, modern shower room, and large windows that let in ample natural light. It is conveniently located a short distance from the M60 and A580, Swinton train station, and LIVIA Silverdale, which is ideal for summer walks or picnics. It was first listed in September and would be perfect for commuters.

Kitchen makeovers can save costs compared to a complete renovation, which may cost upwards of £5000, according to checkatrade.com. Cosmetic changes including repainting walls, sprucing up cupboard doors and handles, and applying vinyl coverings can transform a kitchen's style. Other options include replacing the kitchen worktop or installing a splashback, available in multiple materials. Rearo, a kitchen and bathroom specialist, can provide inspiration and services for such makeovers. Ensure quality materials are used for these changes to ensure longevity.

Greater Manchester's property market is thriving with strong competition for both buying and renting. Recent regeneration projects have improved less popular areas but have also made them less affordable. In June 2022, the average property price in Manchester stood at £250,638, showing a 10% increase in sold prices in the past year. Rents are expected to rise faster than the UK average. This information comes from readers' opinions on the best places to live in Greater Manchester.

Several Manchester neighbourhoods have experienced a decline in average house prices this year, reports Office for National Statistics data. Despite the majority of areas seeing price increases, in some instances up to 40%, some homeowners have witnessed a 23% decrease in their property values. The report reveals the top ten Manchester regions with the most significant price drops by September 2022.