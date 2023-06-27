8-bedroom home and vast gardens for under £1m, plus more UK property gems

This eight-bedroom Victorian detached home in Glasgow boasts expansive gardens, ample parking space, and elegant original features such as balustrades on the staircase. The ground level includes a 24 sqm public room, a modern kitchen, and a large utility area. The first floor contains five generously-sized bedrooms, with the principal bedroom being 24 sqm. Outside, the property has lawned areas, a decorative stone area with potted plants, and a single garage. Located in a desirable area near local amenities, it is listed for £850,000 on Zoopla.

Construction is set to begin on an innovative Stirchley housing development owned and run by its residents without landlords. The project will include 39 flats and three units for local businesses, with residents paying affordable rents to the co-operative. Stirchley Co-operative Development (SCD) has faced challenges while navigating Birmingham City Council's planning process but has received support from local politicians and the housing association Green Square Accord. The £10.4 million development, scheduled for completion in autumn 2024, aims to provide affordable rental homes and sustainable premises for businesses and co-operative members.

This impressive apartment in Glasgow's sought-after West End boasts three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and access to two private residents gardens. Situated near Great Western Road and Byres Road, the property offers a five-room split level layout within a larger house, providing ample amenities and transport links via train, bus, and underground. Located in Kingsborough Gardens, Hyndland, the apartment is priced at £585,000 and listed by Rettie & Co, West End.

A five-bedroom historic home, Old Heaton House, is up for sale on Camden Street in Birmingham's Jewellery Quarter for £1.8 million. This former Gentleman's Residence, dating back to 1823, has been fully restored after two years of work, having been in a state of ruin. The home features five double bedrooms, three reception rooms, a terrace, a double garage, and secure gated parking. It has been listed by Maguire Jackson on Zoopla since February, and the price was reduced by £200,000 in June.

A six-bedroom home in Moseley, Birmingham is on the market for £925,000, listed by Smart Homes estate agents on Zoopla since June 19. The property features a breakfast kitchen, a second utility kitchen, a ground floor shower room, an en-suite bedroom, a large family bathroom, and retains some original period details such as moulding and stained glass windows. Located on Green Road (B13), the home is set back from the street and offers a secure driveway with electronic gates. For inquiries, contact 01216 596142.

A three-bedroom terraced house in Erdington is on the market for £20,000, presenting a fantastic renovation opportunity. Listed by Bond Wolfe Auctions on Zoopla, the property at 18 Ripley Grove, Birmingham B23 is set to be auctioned on 13 July. Boasting a large garden, spacious rooms, a generously sized kitchen, and an expansive conservatory space, this home holds great potential for a beautiful family dwelling with some tender loving care. Contact Bond Wolfe Auctions at 01217 211377 to learn more.

This three-bedroom house in Kingshurst is now on the market for £190,000, making it an ideal purchase for first-time buyers. Located at Campville Grove, Birmingham B37, the property is listed by Emma's Properties estate agents on Zoopla since June 19. The house features a large front garden with driveway and a pleasant rear garden for warm weather relaxation. The interior includes spacious rooms, a generous living room, a modern kitchen, three ample bedrooms, and a separate bathroom and WC. Contact Emma's Properties at 01217 214082 for more information.

This dream property, located in one of Bothwell's most desirable addresses, boasts a pool, large gardens, and a modern fitted dining kitchen. Comprising a reception hall, formal bay windowed lounge, dining room, sitting room, study, utility room, cloakroom WC, large heated indoor swimming pool, sauna, shower area, six bedrooms, two dressing rooms, two en-suites, and a family bathroom. The home has been extended and modernised while retaining its charm. Set within a sizable, private plot, it features electric gates, a mono block drive, timber deck, and a rear garden. Offers over £1,150,000.

This exceptional penthouse, situated in Glasgow's former Balshagray Public School building, is one of the city's most notable new properties. Found on Rightmove, it features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a spacious private south/west facing terrace. With an abundance of amenities nearby, including excellent transport connections at Partick station, shopping, and schooling options, this property is both convenient and luxurious. Location: Broomhill Avenue, Broomhill, Glasgow. Price: £439,000. Agent: Rettie & Co, West End.

A stunning six-bedroom home in Prestwich, Manchester is on sale for £1,175,000. Listed by Miller Metcalfe estate agents on Zoopla, the three-storey family home has been renovated to incorporate modern elements while retaining original features, such as a fireplace and stained glass windows. The property boasts a paved driveway with ample off-road parking, a landscaped garden, and is situated less than 6.4 kilometres from Manchester City Centre. Location: St. Marys Road, Prestwich, Manchester, Greater Manchester M25Price: £1,175,000Agent: Miller MetcalfeContact: 01615 062860