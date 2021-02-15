Above Russia with Love: Couple get married aboard plane during Valentine flight from Moscow
15:25pm, Mon 15 Feb 2021
Love was definitely in the air for one Russian couple as they tied the knot aboard a Valentine’s Day flight between Moscow and Kaluga.
Timofey and Aida were declared husband and wife by cabin crew as the couple exchanged rings.
The flight was organised by S7 Airlines and flight search service Aviasales who raffled off 27 pairs of tickets for couples who wanted to have a date at altitude.
Aida said they wanted to avoid a routine ceremony within the walls of a registry office and not even a delay to the flight due to a snowstorm spoiled their big day.