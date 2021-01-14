Actress Anne Hathaway reveals her preferred name
Anne Hathaway prefers to be called Annie, saying she regrets telling the Screen Actors Guild to list her name as Anne when she signed up for her membership at the start of her career.
"Call me Annie, everybody. Everybody, call me Annie, please," she told The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
Sign up to our newsletter
"When I was 14 years-old, I did a commercial and I had to get my SAG card. They asked me what my name to be and so (Anne) seemed like the right choice, but it never occurred to me that for the rest of my life, everyone would call me Anne.
"The only person that calls me Anne is my mother and she only does it when she's really mad at me, like really mad. Every time I step out in public and someone calls my name I think they're gonna yell at me.
"The truth is nobody's comfortable calling me Anne, ever. It doesn't fit—I'm an Annie. People call me 'Ms. H,' people call me 'Hath,' so feel free to call me anything but Anne."
Hathaway has starred in numerous blockbuster movies such as The Devil Wears Prada, Rachel Getting Married, Alice in Wonderland and The Dark Knight Rises.