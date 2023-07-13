Aston Villa WSL and Swiss national team's footballer, Alisha Lehmann, 24, has become a style and make-up influencer. Admired for her on-pitch skills and off-pitch style, Lehmann continues to share her make-up and fashion insights with fans. Renowned for her impeccable make-up, even during matches, she inspires women with her chic summer outfits. Lehmann's sister, Shona, a make-up artist, helps perfect her looks. Aston Villa WSL fans can cheer for Lehmann during the FIFA Women’s World Cup starting 20 July 2023 where she will debut her make-up and eyelashes on the pitch.

Lucy Bramley, a 30-year-old designer from Liverpool, founded inclusive fashion brand Ruched & Ready, after realising a gap in representation for women of varying sizes. The brand offers dresses and 'going out' wear, designed specifically with natural curves in mind. Motivated by a lack of understanding in the fashion industry, Bramley aims to make all women feel confident, rather than restrict them to 'plus-size' labels. The brand plans to launch more size options and a basic collection for everyday wear. Bramley's ultimate goal is maintaining the brand's positive message, making women feel good irrespective of their size.

Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi has risen to fame with five UK number one songs, a Netflix documentary, and a sell-out tour. His career began when he was discovered on SoundCloud, and if not successful, he would have worked as a fishmonger. A Celtic FC fan, Capaldi is dating actor Ellie MacDowell and is relatives with Doctor Who star Peter Capaldi. With a reported net worth of nearly £8 million, Capaldi owns multiple properties in Glasgow. He is close friends with Niall Horan and Ed Sheeran, the latter of whom he blames for convincing him to buy a house needing major refurbishment.

Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy has credited his wife, Yvonne McGuinness, for keeping him grounded amid his fame. The couple, who met in 1996 and married in 2004, have prioritised family over fame, relocating from London to Dublin to raise their two sons close to their Irish roots. McGuinness, a master's graduate from the Royal College of Art in London, has balanced her career in film, performance art, and writing with motherhood. Murphy, who values improving his craft over celebrity, currently stars as physicist J Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan's upcoming film, set for release on 21 July 2023.

American rockstar Bruce Springsteen and wife Patti Scialfa, both from New Jersey with Irish and Italian roots, have shared a lasting love since 1991. The couple, who celebrated their 32nd wedding anniversary recently, met at a New Jersey bar where Scialfa was performing, eventually leading to a lifelong musical partnership. Despite initial rocky relationships and advice to avoid the music industry, Scialfa joined Springsteen's E Street Band, leading to a deepening bond. After Springsteen divorced actress Julianne Phillips, the iconic couple wed in 1991 and continue to entertain fans on stage, balancing their roles as bandmates and spouses.

Hollywood actor and musician Johnny Depp, 60, known for his performances with supergroup Hollywood Vampires, paid tribute to his daughter during a recent performance in the UK. Depp, who is father to model and actress Lily Rose-Depp, wore a blazer with her name embroidered on it. His daughter, who follows in his acting footsteps, has recently starred in The Idol with The Weeknd. Depp and former partner Vanessa Paradis share two children, Lily and Jack, and spent much of their time in France to keep the children out of the public eye.

Geordie Shore celebrities Charlotte Crosby and Marnie Simpson have reportedly fallen out and unfollowed each other on social media amidst filming for an upcoming series. The trouble started in the shared villa in Cyprus, with mounting disagreements leading to a full-blown feud. Charlotte, unhappy about the living conditions, left the set early causing tension among cast members. Illness among the cast also led to the cancellation of production. Charlotte's return to the series six years after her initial departure has been filled with controversy.

Rising mortgage rates are increasing cost-of-living pressures for house hunters. Following the Bank of England's base rate hike to 5% in June, financial experts predict sustained high interest rates. Financial data provider Moneyfacts warns new mortgage deal seekers of rates roughly 3% higher than the previous year, resulting in significantly increased monthly repayments. Despite substantial rent increases, many aim to enter the property market or shift their current living arrangements. Quaterly figures from the Office for National Statistics highlight the most affordable areas of Newcastle.

Adele's postponed Las Vegas residency commenced on Friday night at the Colosseum, Caesars Palace. Initially, she was offered the Palazzo Suites at the Rio Casino for her stay, but reports suggest she has chosen the Wynn Fairway Villas for increased privacy. Earning $1 million per night, her contract includes residence until her final performance on 25 March 2023. Her residency was meant to start in January 2022, but she delayed due to COVID-19 concerns. The British superstar expressed her excitement and nervousness on Instagram before receiving a standing ovation on her opening night.