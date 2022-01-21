21 January 2022

Amazon’s Alexa down for users in UK

By Lifestyle Team
21 January 2022

Amazon’s Alexa virtual assistant is down in the UK, leaving users unable to access smart speakers and other devices.

According to service status website DownDector, UK users began reporting problems with Alexa at around 7am on Friday, with more than 8,000 reports since recorded.

Many users are reporting being unable to wake their voice-activated Amazon Echo smart devices, with some seeing a ring of red lights and a message to try again later.

Others have taken to social media to complain of being unable to wake or access their Alexa-powered devices.

The virtual assistant is built into millions of devices available in the UK, including smart speakers and home hubs, which can be used to control appliances around the home.

Amazon has been contacted for comment on the issue. The tech firm has so far not confirmed the cause of the problem.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

‘Our hearts are broken’: Singer Meat Loaf has died aged 74 with wife of 14 years by his side

celebrity

Toby Kirkup death: Coroner clears hospital over treatment of Peaky Blinders and Emmerdale star

news

Tracey Emin calls for her donated artwork ‘More Passion’ to be taken down from inside No 10 amid ‘shameful’ Partygate storm

news