Aphex Twin at Field Day with Bonobo and Fever Ray - review

Aphex Twin headlined Field Day festival, offering an intense alternative to pop-infused electro and dance music. The line-up also featured Bonobo, Arca, Jon Hopkins, Fever Ray, Surasinge, and others. Bonobo offered a more relaxed sound in his only London show, while Fever Ray added synth and dirty rhythms. The festival was part of All Points East, continuing the following weekend with headliners The Strokes, Jungle, Dermot Kennedy, and Haim. The Broadwick Live music director said the line-up reflected the strength of the experimental electronic music movement. Field Day extended the festival with a free event, including a World Cup Final screening.

Stormzy gave a triumphant concert in Victoria Park, playing tracks from his latest album "This Is What I Mean" to a 50,000-strong crowd. The rapper appeared moved by the audience's familiarity with his songs, expressing his love for his hometown of London. The concert, divided into two acts, featured guest appearances, a gospel twist, and ended with a fireworks display. Unfazed by the torrential rain, Stormzy performed a powerful setlist, including "Fire + Water", "Firebabe", "Crown", and "Sampha’s Plea". The evening also saw energetic performances by Khelani and Sampha.

The Southport Flower Show, UK's largest independent floral event, will take place in Victoria Park from 17th to 20th August. The event features show gardens, a grand floral marquee, amateur competitions, live music and cookery demonstrations. On 20th August, playwright Willy Russell will discuss his career at the Shakespeare North Playhouse. The same day, the Makers Market, presenting the best of the North West's creators, returns to The Bombed Out Church.

Victoria Park, East London, will screen the Women's World Cup final between England and Spain, being part of the All Points East event by Luno, in association with Tower Hamlets Council and London Mayor, Sadiq Khan. The park opens at 10 am, an hour before kick-off. This match marks the first World Cup final for the Lionesses, who achieved victory in the Euros last year. To attend, fans must register online. The event is part of the All Points East festival, whose 2023 line-up includes Stormzy and The Strokes. More details about the free screening are available online.

London-based fans of US indie band, Boygenius, are set to witness the group's first UK performance at Gunnersbury Park this Sunday, August 20. Gates open at 3pm for the concert with a supporting line-up including SOAK, Ethel Cain and MU NA before Boygenius take the stage at 8.10pm. Located just seven minutes from Acton Town underground station, the park is set to accommodate around 25,000 fans. Event-goers are advised to prepare for mixed weather, with the Met Office predicting sunny spells and possible light showers around 1pm.

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds are set to deliver a memorable outdoor gig at Manchester's Wythenshawe Park on 26th August. This performance is the band's only Manchester show scheduled for the year, with Primal Scream and Future Islands to appear as special guests. Thousands are expected to attend, utilising rail, road and buses to reach the venue. The closest tram stop is around a 10-minute walk, and two shuttle bus routes will operate on the night. However, several roads around the park will be closed to ensure safe attendee movement. Commercial bus drivers from First Bus and Stagecoach intend to strike on the gig day.

The Lionesses are in the Women's World Cup final, with their match against Spain to be broadcast on ITV and BBC. Manchester is hosting various events to celebrate, including a family-friendly watch party at the National Football Museum, and bowling and gaming venue King Pins. The Sports Bar at Freight Island will also be screening the match, while The Crafty Pig offers a special Lionesses Bottomless Brunch. Furthermore, GRUB will be showing the final at their Cultiplex cinema, offering a relaxed environment for fans to enjoy the game.

On National Rollercoaster Day (16th August), Alton Towers Resort, near Birmingham, emphasised the thrill of rollercoasters, dating from the mid-1800s. According to Keele University's Richard Stephens, people enjoy the dopamine rush and physiological arousal of these rides. The resort launched the 'emotions in motion' initiative urging guests to experience the adrenaline rush of rollercoasters. They are also hosting a Facebook competition for the best rollercoaster photo, with a chance of winning theme park tickets. The resort released archive photos of celebrities, including the Royal Family, enjoying the rides.

Edgbaston, an affluent neighbourhood in southern Birmingham, boasts of multi-million-pound Georgian and Victorian villas, marking it as one of the priciest postcodes outside London. The area, much of it part of the active Calthorpe Estate conservation area, offers a wealth of experiences for residents and visitors alike. From shopping, dining, and live sports, to walks through leafy lanes and well-kept gardens, there's something for everyone. Edgbaston Village, a tourist hotspot with great pubs, shops, and a monthly artisan market, is another captivating feature of this opulent neighbourhood.