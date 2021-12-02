Beyonce enlists rarely seen daughters Rumi and Blue to model new Ivy Park fashion collection
Beyoncé has given fans a rare glimpse of daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi as she shared the video for her new Ivy Park fashion collection.
Posting the extended campaign on the brand’s official Instagram page, she captioned it: “Welcome to the Halls of Ivy.”
In the promo, Blue Ivy, nine, and Rumi, four - whom Beyoncé shares with husband Jay-Z (real name Shawn Carter) - can be seen sporting matching outfits with their famous mother.
Proud mum-of-three Beyoncé, 40, holds Rumi against her hip as Blue stands behind them, carrying a football.
As well as the Carter children, the clip also features cameos from Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia, and Ryan Philippe and Reese Witherspoon’s kids, Deacon and Ava.
