Billie Eilish says being exposed to pornography from a young age has had a negative affect on her as an adult.

The Bad Guy singer, 19, was asked about her views on the subject after referencing pornography in the song Male Fantasy, which appears on her latest album, Happier Than Ever.

Speaking to radio station SiriusXM, she said: “As a woman I think porn is a disgrace and I used to watch a lot of porn to be honest.

“I started watching porn when I was like 11 and I didn’t understand why it was a bad thing. I thought that was how you learned to have sex.”

She said by the age of 14 she had discovered abusive porn, explaining: “I was an advocate and thought I was one of the guys and would talk about it and thought I was cool for not having a problem with it,” she said.

“I think it really destroyed my brain and I feel incredibly devastated that I was exposed to so much porn.”

The Grammy Award winner admitted that it “got to the point where I couldn’t watch anything else”.

“Unless it was violent I didn’t think it was attractive,” she continued.

“I was a virgin, I had never done anything so it led to problems where the first few times I had sex I was not saying no to things that were not good and it’s because I thought that that was what I was supposed to be attracted to.

“I’m so angry that porn is so loved and I’m so angry at myself for thinking that it was OK.”