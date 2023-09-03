Birmingham in the '70s: 38 photos capturing the nostalgia of the age

The 1970s in the UK were marked by significant economic changes, political controversies and the reign of Margaret Thatcher beginning. The era was characterised by industrial strikes and iconic trends like the Ford Cortina, record players and cassette recorders. Birmingham stood as the UK's wealthiest provincial city, with household incomes surpassing those in London and the South East. However, the city's growing reliance on the motor industry led to economic collapse in the early 1980s recession.

The Cambridge Arms, a large Edwardian pub in Redland, Bristol, offers a unique spot for local residents and dogs, with a special 'doggy wall of fame' for its canine visitors. Known for their well-maintained beer selection, including Fuller's London Pride, and a wide range of ciders, the pub also attracts visitors with its seasonal food menu and popular Sunday lunches. Regular events include a semi-monthly pub quiz, monthly stand-up comedy, and outdoor Shakespeare performances, regardless of the weather.

A recent poll indicates that Dunham Massey, Heaton Park, and Lyme Park are the beauty spots that Manchester residents take the most pride in. The survey of 200 locals also revealed that streams, rivers, hills, mountains, and lakes garner appreciation for their natural beauty. The research, backed by Smart Energy GB, found that 82% of participants believe Britain's green areas are unparalleled worldwide. Additionally, 58% enjoy exploring the British countryside, with the average Mancunian taking two countryside walks weekly.

A man was arrested following numerous reports of anti-social vehicle usage by approximately 30 to 40 individuals on motorbikes and quad bikes in Bristol and Kingswood. Supported by a drone unit and a helicopter, officers apprehended a man in his twenties in Eastville, who remains in custody for driving offences. A suspected stolen motorbike was also seized. Police will analyse public and drone footage to further investigate. No injuries were reported. Information can be shared with the police using reference 5223212767, or footage can be uploaded through the police website.

A Newcastle United superfan, William 'Billy' Richardson, shunned standard wedding norms, opting for a team jersey and jeans at his wedding. The 61-year-old united with his partner, Kim, at Durham Registry Office, Aykley Heads. Both wore black and white as a nod to their favourite football team. Billy sported a brand-new 2023/24 season Newcastle United shirt, whereas Kim donned a white dress with a black floral pattern. The pair sought a low-key event due to their health issues. Several guests, including Manchester United and Sunderland supporters, attended the unconventional ceremony. Surprisingly, the wedding officiator was also a Sunderland fan.

Bristol City supporters continuously reminisce about memorable moments in the football club's history, with photos of victories and iconic goals cherished. We have delved into the archives to uncover 11 symbolic images spanning the past 60 years, from the golden era featuring legend John Atyeo to the present day. City fans are encouraged to send in their favourite photos to possibly be included in future galleries. Email us at [email protected].

Thousands flocked to the Downs for the first day of the Forwards festival, returning for its second year with a stellar line-up. American star Erykah Badu delivered a memorable headline set and Raye entertained large crowds with her hits in the afternoon sun. The Conversation stage drew crowds of all ages, featuring an interview with BBC historian David Olusoga. Day two promises performances from Leftfield, Arlo Parks, Primal Scream, and Aphex Twin. Can you spot yourself in these 11 photos from day one of Forwards?

Bristol's Redland Green park, a favourite among locals, boasts of a rich history with remnants of ancient common land and a farmhouse dating back to its time as Redland Green farm. The park features ash trees that are 400 years old, a children's playground, bowling and tennis clubs, and ample pedestrian and cycle routes. Every May, it hosts an annual village green fair, drawing in thousands. This jewel truly embodies Bristol's abundant choices for beautiful parks.

Two dogs have been confiscated from a residence in Hengrove following investigations into reports of dangerously uncontrolled dogs. Suspected breeds are a Cane Corso and an XL American Bully. Residents disclosed a third dog was euthanised following complaints in June and July. Police are acting on public reports, including incidents of bites during deliveries. The objective is to safeguard the dogs' wellbeing and public safety during investigations. Sergeant Chris Downham reminded owners of the serious responsibilities and potential consequences of owning dogs that become uncontrolled.

Birmingham's former curry restaurant, The Raj Rani, located in Kings Heath, is set for auction with a guide price of £345,000. The premises, which shut in April, features a fully-equipped commercial kitchen, dining areas, toilets, and two flats currently let out with combined rents of £13,800 per annum. According to Ian Tudor from Bond Wolfe, the freehold property has considerable potential for future development and is expected to attract competitive bidding.