‘Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies’ is giving a free access week across all platforms

By Alicia Turner
16:02pm, Wed 13 Jan 2021
The hit video game franchise Call of Duty is giving gamers the chance to have free access to three events from Thursday.

The events will include Die Maschine and Cranked Zombies to all consoles, and Onslaught which is exclusive to PlayStation players.

The deal will run through until January 21 and if gamers decide to buy Black Ops Cold War after the trial period, then all progress made will carry into the full version of the game.

It is the first time in history that Treyarch's Zombies mode will be available to access for free.

