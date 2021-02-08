Can you guess the five words your dog loves to hear most?
Most dog owners are convinced their pets hang on their every word. And now, it seems, there are certain words our faithful friends really do understand.
Experts at OnBuy.com surveyed over 4,000 pet owners to discover what words and phrases dogs like to hear the most. The researchers then monitored the heart rates of 60 dogs when they heard their favourites.
The words that caused the dogs’ heart rates to increase the most were 'walkies', 'dinner', 'treat', 'get it' and 'fetch'.
Hearing 'walkies' caused the dogs’ heart rates to increase by an average of 36%. The breeds that got the most excited by these words included French bulldogs, beagles and Labrador retrievers.
It was also found that dogs’ least favourite words and phrases are 'shall we go home?', 'roll over', 'speak' and 'paw'.