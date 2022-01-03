Diane Kruger has opened up about being an older mother and admitted that she is glad that she waited as she simply wouldn’t have been ready when she was younger.

The German-born model-turned-actress, 45, and fiancé Norman Reedus, welcomed a little girl, now aged three, in November 2018 when she was 42.

“I am so glad I did not have a kid at 30, the Troy star reflected, adding: “I think I would have absolutely resented it for all the things that you have to give up, because today I am happy to do so.

“I have been to every party, I have been to every country that I wanted to visit. So I’m 100 per cent ready and willing to give my kid that attention. But at 30, I know I would not have been ready to do this properly,” she told The Sunday Telegraph.

She previously spoke about how “everything changed with motherhood” when she discussed juggling motherhood with work in the December issue of Women’s Health.

“Everything changed with motherhood—it’s such a cliché, but it’s true,” she told the publication.

“The way I look at work is different. I love to work; in fact, I cherish it more today than I did before, but at the same time, you look at everything from a different angle,” she continued.

Adding: “It’s not: What’s it going to do for my career? It’s more about: Could it fit into my schedule? How can I make it work? Is it going to be worthwhile?”