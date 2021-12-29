Dior strike another blow to Travis Scott in fallout from Astroworld tragedy
Travis Scott has lost another lucrative branding deal in the wake of the Astroworld tragedy with Dior calling off a collaboration due out next year.
Scott’s Cactus Jack creative house and the French fashion label had been set to team up for a capsule collection to be included in its summer 2022 collection.
The partnership was first announced in June and followed by a fashion show in Paris that included pieces paying tribute to late rapper Pop Smoke, highly coveted sneakers and more.
It’s all off now however, with Dior issuing a statement, reading: “Out of respect for everyone affected by the tragic events at Astroworld, Dior has decided to postpone indefinitely the launch of products from the Cactus Jack collaboration originally intended to be included in its summer 2022 collection.”
Ten people were killed and hundreds of others injured during a crowd crush at his festival in Texas on November 5.
Since then, the Sicko Mode hit-maker’s W Magazine cover with pregnant girlfriend Kylie Jenner, 24, has also been shelved, and Nike has similarly delayed releasing new shoe styles designed by the artist.
His hard seltzer Cacti has been pulled from shelves and computer game Minecraft quietly removed content featuring Scott from its platform.
He is also facing billions of dollars in lawsuits over the controversial concert, for which his lawyers have claimed he has “no legal responsibility”.
