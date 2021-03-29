Drag Race’s Bimini says modelling contract ‘huge for non-binary representation’

Drag Race star Bimini Bon Boulash has been signed to a modelling agency in a move they called ‘huge for non-binary representation in fashion’.

The drag queen, who was runner-up on the second season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, announced on Instagram they had been signed to Next Models, a global modelling agency.

Bimini, the stage name of Tommy Hibbitts, said: “Never in my wildest dreams would I have ever thought this possible. This opportunity is a huge crazy, mind-blowing moment for my gender-non comforting a*s and to top it all off they have signed me to the managements main booking list rather than special bookings.

“This is huge for non-binary representation in fashion and I’m so thankful that Next want to take this chance with me!!”

They added: “For the average person walking down the road, being seen as androgynous is not easy. There’s just not been that many people out and proud as non-binary.

“The tide, however, is turning and gender constructs are becoming more fluid, thus encouraging people to feel freer.”

Bimini, who finished runner-up to Scottish drag queen Lawrence Chaney, was a fan favourite throughout the show, winning praise for their striking take on the challenges.

The performer, who hails from Great Yarmouth in Norfolk, said yesterday, they would “never stop being myself”, after a mural to celebrate their success on the show was defaced.

The work, painted on a Norwich underpass by a local artist with help from a transgender activist, was found covered over on Sunday.

Bimini said on Twitter they “felt sorry for the people who felt threatened or intimidated by a message portraying love, positivity and kindness”.

They added: “I will never stop being myself. I’ll never shy away from living an authentically queer experience even if there are people that disagree with our existence. Trans rights are human rights and I will push that message until the end.”