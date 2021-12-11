11 December 2021

Drew Barrymore says she gave up alcohol two years ago because ‘it just did not serve me and my life’

By Tina Campbell
11 December 2021

Drew Barrymore has revealed that she has been sober for two and a half years following a “quiet, confident” journey to sobriety.

The actress and chatshow host, 46, made the admission while appearing on CBS This Morning on Thursday.

Speaking about her decision to ditch alchohol, she said: “It was something I realised just did not serve me and my life.”

While she didn’t go into much detail about becoming sober, she did admit that she has “been very private with a lot of my struggles.”

Adding: “I wouldn’t be surprised if there is a revolt against the perfection right now that we are all forced to see and feel through social media.

“We’re in an impasse and a crux of a moment where talking about how we figure ourselves out, how we fix ourselves takes a journey and solutions. Most people do it in private.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Geronimo ‘was killed for absolutely nothing’! Post-mortem tests on alpaca fail to find source of bovine TB

news

Cover up! Masks become mandatory in cinemas, theatres and churches

news

Sienna Miller alleges The Sun ‘leaked’ news of her pregnancy as she settles phone-hacking claim

world news