Drew Barrymore says she gave up alcohol two years ago because ‘it just did not serve me and my life’
Drew Barrymore has revealed that she has been sober for two and a half years following a “quiet, confident” journey to sobriety.
The actress and chatshow host, 46, made the admission while appearing on CBS This Morning on Thursday.
Speaking about her decision to ditch alchohol, she said: “It was something I realised just did not serve me and my life.”
While she didn’t go into much detail about becoming sober, she did admit that she has “been very private with a lot of my struggles.”
Adding: “I wouldn’t be surprised if there is a revolt against the perfection right now that we are all forced to see and feel through social media.
“We’re in an impasse and a crux of a moment where talking about how we figure ourselves out, how we fix ourselves takes a journey and solutions. Most people do it in private.”
