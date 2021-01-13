Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson to release new energy drink
16:38pm, Wed 13 Jan 2021
Hollywood actor Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is launching a new 'healthy warrior' energy drink.
The wrestler-turned-actor is collaborating on ZOA, a health drink made with natural caffeine and superfoods.
Johnson, his ex-wife Dany Garcia, her husband Dave Rienzi, and John Shulman have teamed up with Molson Coors.
Each 16-ounce can of ZOA contains a blend of green tea, green unroasted coffee, added electrolytes and amino acids.
According to CNN, Molson Coors will distribute the product to retail stores nationwide starting in March.