10 of the best fashion gifts for women

With so many different approaches to the wonderful world of fashion, where do you begin when you’re looking to gift someone special?

Especially if you want to push their style with something they can wear when they’re going out out; but chic enough for casual days when they want to look less ordinary.

To spark your present prowess, we’ve taken the latest catwalk trends and edited them into a top ten wish list for fashionistas of any age…

1. The luxe loungewear

La Redoute Collections Crushed Velvet Grandad Pyjamas, £23.10 (was £42)

Pyjama party… a hero buy for a big sister who loves a little bit of luxe when she’s chilling out.

2. The party dress

George Black Sequin Long Sleeve Mini Dress, £30, Direct.asda

Whether it’s a hot date or night on the town, this sequin mini will look super-stylish with a ballet flat for a coquettish vibe. And can be worn over leggings for New Year get-togethers.

3. The velvet blazer

Next Tailored Velvet Blazer, £64

Nothing beats a sharply tailored blazer in a luxe fabric, and this timeless staple is enjoying a moment with so many hot designers featuring one in their A/W23 collections.

4. The clutch

Monsoon Floral Beaded Envelope Clutch, £35 (was £50)

To have and to hold… the key bag of the season, whether you choose to dazzle with floral details or a crystal-embellished suede clutch, this is the style to be seen with.

5. The pleated skirt

John Lewis Metallic Pleated Skirt, Black/Silver, £47.20 to £59

Easy to style, pair a pleated skirt with an oversized jumper, chunky knit or lots of layers, and they’ll be on the best dressed list… especially with metallics trending big time.

6. The blanket scarf

Oliver Bonas Animal Square Colour Block Midweight Blanket Scarf, £38

There’s been a lot of buzz around the blanket scarf and as seen here, the brighter, the bigger, the better.

7. The western boot

Oliver Bonas Gold Leather Western Cowboy Boots, £115

The surprise hit of the season, the chicest cowboy boots come in gold for some extra wow factor… after all, western-inspired footwear is a fun way to make a bold statement with denim.

8. The sequin bomber

Peacocks Womens Black Sequin Bomber Jacket, £36 (was £45)

The bomber is back and this time round it’s been reimagined in sequins. For some festive flair, wear over a little black cocktail dress; or jeans, pared-back but right on point.

9. The red coat

M&S Collection Textured Single Breasted Coat, £79, Marks & Spencer

The statement colour of the season, this fiery hue is where it’s at. A wardrobe staple with splendidness, this one in soft boucle is soft to the touch and can be layered with red on red for maximum impact.

10. The gold hoop

Reeves & Reeves Pearl And Sterling Silver Hoop Earrings, £49

Very of the moment, with so much thought around the quiet luxury theme, these gold plated hoops with white pearl drops are an investment piece for those who prefer classic tailoring.