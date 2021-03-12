11 of the best outfits from Grammys history

The Grammy Awards are fast approaching, with Beyonce, Dua Lipa and Taylor Swift up for gongs.

It’s a ceremony celebs tend to go all out for, style-wise; just check out these playful and OTT fashion moments from years past…

1. Mary J. Blige

Mary J Blige at the 1996 Grammy Awards

In 1996 Blige really showed off her love of leopard print with matching trousers, top and headscarf. The black sunglasses and velvet gloves only added to the glamorous Italian heiress vibe.

2. Jennifer Lopez

That green chiffon Versace dress JLo wore to the 2000 Grammys What a dress. With a deep V to past her belly button, the upsurge in searches for it is said to be the reason Google Images was created.

3. Missy Elliott

Missy Elliot at the 2003 Grammys

A trailblazer in athleisure, Missy Elliott was definitely the most comfortable person on the 2003 red carpet in a pale pink adidas tracksuit – bonus points for the fluffy hat.

4. Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga has worn some of her more outrageous outfits to the Grammys. She was once carried onto the red carpet in an egg, and in 2010 wore a space-inspired Armani Prive dress, accessorised with a star in her hand and extreme platform heels.

5. Rihanna

Rihanna at the 2015 Grammys

In 2015, Rihanna kicked off our enduring obsession with tulle heavy, froofy gowns in a pink empire line Giambattista Valli princess dress.

6. Lady Gaga (again)

Lady Gaga at the 2015 Grammys

Lady Gaga’s fashion is all about range, and in 2015 she went for old Hollywood glamour in a silver Brandon Maxwell gown with some major jewels.

7. Charli XCX

Charli XCX at the 2015 Grammys

Charli XCX wore a wedding-worthy white tux by Moschino in 2015, complete with fur stole and pink bow tie. Gender-fluid dressing might be more of the norm now, but Charli was something of a trailblazer six years ago.

8. Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift at the 2016 Grammys

Not typically known for taking risks on the red carpet, Swift turned heads in 2016 in a clashing orange and pink Versace outfit. Swift amped up the sex appeal in a tube top and full skirt with a slash to the top.

9. Rihanna (once more)

Rihanna at the 2017 Grammys

This whole list could basically be just Rihanna’s Grammy outfits – we particularly loved this one from 2017: a sparkly orange bralet and black, textured skirt by Armani Prive.

10. CeeLo Green

Green’s 2017 get-up was truly memorable. In full gold, Green was apparently dressed as his alter ego Gnarly Davidson – although Twitter reckoned he looked closer to a Ferrero Rocher wrapper.

11. Cardi B

Cardi B at the 2019 Grammys

Cardi B made history as the first solo female artist to win best rap album at the 2019 Grammys, and did so in suitable style. Donning a vintage Thierry Mugler dress featuring a sequined bodice, and a black velvet, pink-lined skirt fanning out around her, it was as though she was emerging from a shell dripping in pearls, like Botticelli’s painting The Birth Of Venus.